Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 627,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $60,021.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $46,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843,318 shares of company stock valued at $15,197,935. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

