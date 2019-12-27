Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.68 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $28.16 and a one year high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.64, for a total transaction of $277,043.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,503 shares of company stock worth $738,459 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after acquiring an additional 167,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 2nd quarter worth $6,465,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 105.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after purchasing an additional 123,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 244.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,905,000 after buying an additional 116,788 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,754,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 114,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

