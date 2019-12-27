CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get CorVel alerts:

CRVL stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.32. The stock had a trading volume of 61,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,492. CorVel has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $93.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 0.67.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $146.97 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $151,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,781,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,565,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $3,290,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in CorVel by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in CorVel by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CorVel by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.