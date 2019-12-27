Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04, 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit