Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.04, 1 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 16,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.04.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLDI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 26,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 72,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the period.

