Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of CRNX opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

