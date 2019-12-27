Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of CRNX opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.33 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit