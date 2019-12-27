Crown Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, C-CEX, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Crown has a total market cap of $886,165.00 and $631.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,331.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.02832407 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00548024 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005895 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 87.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000316 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000401 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 23,748,185 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official website is crown.tech . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Braziliex, C-CEX and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.