Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Capitalization Achieves $32.69 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market cap of $32.69 million and approximately $87,857.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00007151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.05886974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official message board is medium.com/@CryptoIndex . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com . The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

