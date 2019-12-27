Crystal Clear (CCT) Market Cap Reaches $7,955.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, Crystal Clear has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. Crystal Clear has a market capitalization of $7,955.00 and approximately $40.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crystal Clear alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00184137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.49 or 0.01251989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00120817 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear ‘s launch date was July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,723,973 tokens. Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal . Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io . The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken

Crystal Clear Token Trading

Crystal Clear can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crystal Clear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crystal Clear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.