CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on CV Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Joerg Grasser bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CV Sciences stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 871,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,072. The company has a market capitalization of $94.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.68. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 million. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CV Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

