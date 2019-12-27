CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.68.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joerg Grasser purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

Featured Story: Range Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit