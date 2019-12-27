CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CV Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CV Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.69.

OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CV Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $100.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.68.

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that CV Sciences will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joerg Grasser purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,650.00. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

