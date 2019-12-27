DA Davidson Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

DA Davidson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a $48.00 target price on the bank’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $174.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.11 million. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,945 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 68,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

