Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Short Interest Update

Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 613,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the November 28th total of 755,600 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of Dare Bioscience stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,252. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. Dare Bioscience has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $3.25.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dare Bioscience stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) by 293.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.26% of Dare Bioscience worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dare Bioscience Company Profile

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

