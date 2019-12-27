DeepOnion Trading 15.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and approximately $3,059.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001759 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and RightBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004811 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001303 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006949 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00051006 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, SouthXchange, Crex24, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

