Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DENN. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

DENN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.77. 434,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,658. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.05. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Denny’s by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Denny’s by 206.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,931,000 after acquiring an additional 58,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Denny’s by 341.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 294,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

