Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €7.10 Price Target at Nord/LB

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.31 ($7.33).

DBK stock opened at €6.91 ($8.03) on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €6.72 and its 200 day moving average is €6.75.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

