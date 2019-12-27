DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) Receives $2.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

DHX Media Ltd. (NASDAQ:DHXM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.43.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHXM shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $2.30 target price on shares of DHX Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. CIBC set a $2.00 price objective on DHX Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $3.00 target price on DHX Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHX Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in DHX Media by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 411,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHX Media in the second quarter worth $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in DHX Media by 8.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 307,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in DHX Media during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DHX Media by 2,055.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 229,572 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHXM remained flat at $$1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 70,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.86 million, a P/E ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.37. DHX Media has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

DHX Media (NASDAQ:DHXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.78 million. DHX Media had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. Research analysts expect that DHX Media will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

Comments


