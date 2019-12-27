Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of DIN opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.41. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $513,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 302,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,673,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Analyst Recommendations for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit