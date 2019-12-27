Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

DIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.38.

Shares of DIN opened at $82.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.41. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average of $81.74.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $186.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.13 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 51.40%.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $26,394.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares in the company, valued at $513,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,374,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 698,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 302,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,673,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,215,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,391 shares during the period.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

