Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Shares Up 5.3%

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60, 219,673 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 298% from the average session volume of 55,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $10.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 7.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

