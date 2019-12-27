Dusk Network (DUSK) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.17 Million

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. Dusk Network has a market cap of $8.17 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038114 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.80 or 0.05886974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029541 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036000 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001875 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023528 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,407,830 tokens. Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Bittrex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.