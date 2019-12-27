E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Oddo Securities upgraded E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) stock opened at $10.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

