ebakus (EBK) Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One ebakus token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ebakus has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. ebakus has a market capitalization of $925,007.00 and approximately $86,597.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ebakus Profile

ebakus' total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,137,891 tokens. The official website for ebakus is www.ebakus.com

ebakus Token Trading

