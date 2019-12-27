EI Group (LON:EIG) Trading Down 0.1%

EI Group PLC (LON:EIG)’s stock price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 283.60 ($3.73) and last traded at GBX 283.80 ($3.73), approximately 858,886 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284 ($3.74).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of EI Group in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 252 ($3.31).

Get EI Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 282.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 265.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a PE ratio of -6.14.

Ei Group plc operates leased and tenanted pubs in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Publican Partnerships, Commercial Properties, and Managed. The company engages in the rental of commercial properties, as well as financing and public houses management businesses. It is also involved in the sale of foods and drinks, as well as accommodation and gaming machines.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for EI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.