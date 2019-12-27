Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Receives C$32.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$32.43.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$29.11 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Endeavour Mining stock traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$24.31. The company had a trading volume of 192,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$17.24 and a 12-month high of C$28.98.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$352.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$331.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

