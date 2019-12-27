Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) shares dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.78, approximately 675,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 597,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WATT shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Energous from $8.20 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.58.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.66.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 164.30% and a negative net margin of 19,557.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energous Corp will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Gaulding sold 31,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $68,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,486.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cesar Johnston sold 22,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $44,835.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,227 shares in the company, valued at $545,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,246 shares of company stock worth $166,123. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Energous in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energous during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energous by 18.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 96.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

