Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $121.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.82.

Entergy stock opened at $119.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. Entergy has a 52 week low of $82.92 and a 52 week high of $122.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 earnings per share. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 78.6% during the third quarter. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC now owns 454,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,291,000 after purchasing an additional 199,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,569,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,957,000 after purchasing an additional 556,948 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 886,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

