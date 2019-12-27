Entertainment One (LON:ETO) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $556.88

Entertainment One Ltd (LON:ETO)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $556.88 and traded as low as $556.50. Entertainment One shares last traded at $557.00, with a volume of 228,421 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded Entertainment One to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 475 ($6.25) to GBX 572 ($7.52) in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Entertainment One has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 567.33 ($7.46).

Get Entertainment One alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 556.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 502.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -123.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70.

In other Entertainment One news, insider Joe Sparacio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 556 ($7.31), for a total value of £139,000 ($182,846.62).

Entertainment One Company Profile (LON:ETO)

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Entertainment One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entertainment One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.