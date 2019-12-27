Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a reduce rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $207.79 on Tuesday. Facebook has a 12 month low of $128.56 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.84.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 76,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $13,410,704.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,202,146 shares of company stock worth $409,959,113. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

