FARMERS BANKSHA/SH (OTCMKTS:FBVA) Trading Up 0.6%

FARMERS BANKSHA/SH (OTCMKTS:FBVA) shares rose 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.25, approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.64.

FARMERS BANKSHA/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FBVA)

Farmers Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company of Farmers Bank that provides various banking services to small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, corporate executives, and entrepreneurs primarily in southeastern Virginia. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for FARMERS BANKSHA/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARMERS BANKSHA/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.