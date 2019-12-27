Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $73.77 and last traded at $73.77, 143 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.00.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.68 million during the quarter.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac) provides a secondary market for a range of loans made to borrowers in rural America. The Company’s segments include Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, Institutional Credit and Corporate. Its secondary market activities are purchasing eligible loans directly from lenders; providing advances against eligible loans by purchasing obligations secured by those loans; securitizing assets and guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on the resulting securities that represent interests in, or obligations secured by, pools of eligible loans; and issuing long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPCs) for eligible loans.

