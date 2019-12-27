FFD Financial (OTCMKTS:FFDF) Trading Up 0.4%

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF) shares rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.75.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FFD Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Get FFD Financial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and club accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FFD Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFD Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.