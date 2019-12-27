Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) fell 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227.74 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.05), 322,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.44 ($3.29).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 215.39.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,937.34 ($6,494.79).

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity China Special Situations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit