Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Shares of Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS) fell 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 227.74 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 231.50 ($3.05), 322,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,180,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 250.44 ($3.29).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 214.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 215.39.

In other news, insider Linda Yueh acquired 2,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of £4,937.34 ($6,494.79).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

