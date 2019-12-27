FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of NAHL Group (LON:NAH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Shares of LON NAH opened at GBX 105.25 ($1.38) on Monday. NAHL Group has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 129 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.96.
About NAHL Group
