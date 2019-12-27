FinnCap Reiterates Corporate Rating for NAHL Group (LON:NAH)

FinnCap reaffirmed their corporate rating on shares of NAHL Group (LON:NAH) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of LON NAH opened at GBX 105.25 ($1.38) on Monday. NAHL Group has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 129 ($1.70). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.10, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 118.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 116.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 million and a PE ratio of 10.96.

About NAHL Group

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

