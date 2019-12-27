First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FFIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens set a $33.00 price objective on First Financial Bankshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ FFIN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $35.27. The company had a trading volume of 204,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,764. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.17.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $102.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.77 per share, with a total value of $52,155.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,635.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $248,571.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 9,660 shares of company stock valued at $337,721 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 5,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.