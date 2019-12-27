FirstCoin One Day Volume Reaches $25.00 (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, FirstCoin has traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $79,774.00 and $25.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062011 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00085064 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 45.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001124 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00072377 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7,380.29 or 1.00697864 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000373 BTC.

FirstCoin Profile

FirstCoin (CRYPTO:FRST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com . FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FirstCoin

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

