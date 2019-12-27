Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,949,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 626% from the previous session’s volume of 268,434 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBM. Evercore ISI upgraded Foundation Building Materials from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Foundation Building Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Foundation Building Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $801.76 million, a PE ratio of 57.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $564.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Foundation Building Materials news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 712,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $12,917,625.00. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 42.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 119,156 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Foundation Building Materials by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 197,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 342,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 308,297 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 2,038.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 75,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM)

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

