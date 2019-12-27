Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Now Covered by Analysts at Standpoint Research

Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an accumulate rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Franklin Resources from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $26.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.27%.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,805 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,279,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Franklin Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,270,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $148,598,000 after acquiring an additional 20,983 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in Franklin Resources by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 287,852 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.