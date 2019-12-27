FREE Coin Hits Market Cap of $595,645.00 (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. Over the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. FREE Coin has a total market cap of $595,645.00 and approximately $6,291.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.01233689 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025886 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FREE Coin Token Profile

FREE Coin’s launch date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,700,200,594,990 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . FREE Coin’s official website is www.FREEcoin.technology

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.