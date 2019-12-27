Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $985.12

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $985.12 and traded as low as $950.00. Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at $950.00, with a volume of 3,855 shares traded.

FSTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Fuller, Smith & Turner to an “add” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,173 ($15.43).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 985.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,061.22. The firm has a market cap of $307.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Fuller, Smith & Turner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.04%.

Fuller, Smith & Turner Company Profile (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

