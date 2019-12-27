GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading 9.3% Higher

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s share price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.90, 11,041,067 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average session volume of 5,488,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GME shares. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price objective on shares of GameStop and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

The company has a market cap of $369.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop by 118.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in GameStop by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GameStop by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GameStop during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

