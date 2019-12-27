Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) Receives $34.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gardner Denver Holdings Inc (NYSE:GDI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDI shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gardner Denver in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Gardner Denver in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Gardner Denver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDI remained flat at $$36.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,011. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.07. Gardner Denver has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Gardner Denver had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $596.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.21 million. On average, analysts predict that Gardner Denver will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gillard Steven 756,503 shares of Gardner Denver stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDI. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gardner Denver in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 30.5% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 57,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Gardner Denver by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 209,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gardner Denver in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gardner Denver by 41.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after buying an additional 71,411 shares during the period.

Gardner Denver Company Profile

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Gardner Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gardner Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.