GeoCoin Price Up 16% Over Last Week (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 18.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $617,633.00 and $411.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002646 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00570756 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00062956 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00023980 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000904 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00084802 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010220 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

