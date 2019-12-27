Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Dec 27th, 2019

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Glacier Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GBCI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ GBCI opened at $46.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.18. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $174.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.11 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 24,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Comments


