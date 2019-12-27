Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Gladstone Capital from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $307.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.70.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Gladstone Capital by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 14,899 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gladstone Capital by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Gladstone Capital by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Capital by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

