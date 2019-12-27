GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Receives GBX 1,818.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,818.92 ($23.93).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,818.80 ($23.93). 2,977,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,745.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,682.53. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,429.80 ($18.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,796.40 ($23.63). The stock has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.01%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Vivienne Cox bought 308 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,725 ($22.69) per share, for a total transaction of £5,313 ($6,988.95). Insiders acquired a total of 330 shares of company stock worth $569,340 in the last ninety days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

