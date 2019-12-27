Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.25

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $13.66. Goodman Group shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 2,167,002 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$14.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Goodman Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

