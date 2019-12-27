Graco (NYSE:GGG) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Graco (NYSE:GGG) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $55.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Graco's shares have outperformed the industry. The company intends to deploy about $100-$105 million for building projects to boost distribution and production capacity. In the long term, the company anticipates gaining from exposure in new markets, product development, global expansion, buyouts and end-user conversion. Its focus on rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividends and share buybacks will work in its favor. However, the company expects challenging macro conditions to continue hampering its financials. It now anticipates organic sales to be flat in 2019, down from low single-digit growth mentioned earlier. Sales in the Asia Pacific are predicted to decrease in double digits versus the previously mentioned low single-digit decline. Rising cost of sales and unfavorable volume can also hurt its gross margin.”

GGG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut Graco from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.25.

GGG stock opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average is $47.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. Graco has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $53.91.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.93 million. Graco had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other Graco news, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 17,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $864,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,532,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Eugster sold 3,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $164,985.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,353.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,300 shares of company stock worth $2,922,039. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter worth $25,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

