Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Short Interest Update

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 596,700 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the November 28th total of 787,200 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

In related news, CAO Summer Loveland sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $56,339.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Olsen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,238.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GRBK remained flat at $$11.40 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 44,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 8.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $570.52 million, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.25. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.