Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.50

Growlife Inc (OTCMKTS:PHOT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 138453 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09.

About Growlife (OTCMKTS:PHOT)

GrowLife, Inc provides farming soil, hydroponics equipment, organic plant nutrients, and other products to specialty grow operations in the United States. Its hydroponics equipment include indoor lighting systems, growing mediums and accessories, tools for cutting and propagation, hydroponics systems, bulbs, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and climate control equipment for the indoor plant cultivation and cannabis industries.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Growlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.