Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GGAL. Itau BBA Securities restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,081,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,854. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $39.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.65. Grupo Financiero Galicia had a return on equity of 46.23% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $325.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.