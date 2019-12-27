Head-To-Head Contrast: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) versus Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Ready Capital alerts:

This table compares Ready Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ready Capital $317.42 million 2.24 $59.26 million $1.76 8.94 Apple Hospitality REIT $1.27 billion 2.84 $206.09 million $1.72 9.36

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Ready Capital. Ready Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Ready Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ready Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ready Capital has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ready Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ready Capital 26.39% 8.19% 1.61% Apple Hospitality REIT 14.20% 5.37% 3.62%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Ready Capital and Apple Hospitality REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ready Capital 0 1 3 0 2.75 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 1 3 0 2.75

Ready Capital presently has a consensus price target of $16.88, indicating a potential upside of 7.21%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Ready Capital.

Dividends

Ready Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Ready Capital pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 69.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Apple Hospitality REIT beats Ready Capital on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments. It operates through four segments: Loan Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Loan Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans. The SBC Originations segment originates SBC loans secured by stabilized or transitional investor properties using various loan origination channels; and originates and services multi-family loan products. The SBA Originations, Acquisitions and Servicing segment acquires, originates, and services owner-occupied loans guaranteed by the SBA. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans through retail, correspondent, and broker channels. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation and changed its name to Ready Capital Corporation in September 2018. Ready Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states. Franchised with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio comprises 114 Marriott-branded hotels and 126 Hilton-branded hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.